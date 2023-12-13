Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 3.9%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 148,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,974,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

