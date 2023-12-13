Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Grows By 379.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 1.0 %
ALZN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.08. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.
About Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
