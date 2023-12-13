Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 423.5%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 453,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

