Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 60.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
