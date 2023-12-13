Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 60.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

