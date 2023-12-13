Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 75.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

