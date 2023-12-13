Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Decreases By 46.3%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 2,128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.6 days.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

