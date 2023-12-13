Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases By 500.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %
Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.
Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consumers Bancorp
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.