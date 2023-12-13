Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Expands By 152.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Country Garden Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of CTRYY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.34.
About Country Garden
