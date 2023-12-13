Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Expands By 152.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Country Garden Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of CTRYY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

