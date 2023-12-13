Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Declines By 81.5%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSEEY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.