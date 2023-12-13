Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Declines By 35.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNRW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $66,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $532,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNRW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

