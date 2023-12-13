Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 35.9%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 32,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,020. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.17.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
