Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 485.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a growth of 485.6% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

