Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 403.8%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 403.8% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

