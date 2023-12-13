Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Decreases By 37.5%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,083. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

