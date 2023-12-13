Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Grows By 296.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 296.8% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 34,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

