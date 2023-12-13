Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 91.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

RIV Capital stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

