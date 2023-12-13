Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 91.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RIV Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
RIV Capital stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
RIV Capital Company Profile
