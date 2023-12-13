Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rises By 46.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $126.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,152. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

