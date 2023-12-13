Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Decreases By 45.3%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 32.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.74. Ryvyl has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $17.50.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a negative return on equity of 8,399.76%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

