Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Drops By 35.3%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 194,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

