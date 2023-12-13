Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 52.5%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the November 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $26.62 on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

