Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 52.5%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the November 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $26.62 on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
