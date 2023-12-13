Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declines By 36.9%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NIE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 24,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,247. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

