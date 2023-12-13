Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 54.3%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wienerberger Price Performance

Shares of Wienerberger stock remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

