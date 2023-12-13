Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 54.3%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wienerberger Price Performance
Shares of Wienerberger stock remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.
About Wienerberger
