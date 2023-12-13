Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Up 25%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 131,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 56,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirona Biochem Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

