Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

