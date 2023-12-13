SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

