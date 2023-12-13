SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 52.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLFR opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £14.88 million and a PE ratio of -95.25. SLF Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.11).

