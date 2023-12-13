Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $194.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,910 shares of company stock valued at $33,484,102 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.