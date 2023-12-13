Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $49.45

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.45, but opened at $50.92. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 314,947 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

