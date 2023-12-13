Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

BICEY stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.