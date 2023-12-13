Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
BICEY stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.
Société BIC Company Profile
