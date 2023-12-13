SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $76.18

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.18, but opened at $71.51. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 683,747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.61.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $169.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

