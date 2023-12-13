Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $40.74.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
