SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

