SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 3,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.