SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 558,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,991. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

