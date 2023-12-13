SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 199,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

