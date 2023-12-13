SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.