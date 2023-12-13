SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 352,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 919,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 52,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,724. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $526.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.