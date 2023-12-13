Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.09

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.09 and last traded at $152.06, with a volume of 532920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 361.12, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

