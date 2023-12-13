SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of SSEZY remained flat at $23.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.06.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
