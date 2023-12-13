Stadium Capital Management LLC Sells 84,142 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Stadium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,142 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 1.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 24.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 147.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $659.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

