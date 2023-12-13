Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -237.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.