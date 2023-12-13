Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.