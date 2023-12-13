Stephens Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $340.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $305.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

CASY stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

