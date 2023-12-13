StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

