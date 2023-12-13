StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIGR

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 30.6 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.22 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.