StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.