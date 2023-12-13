StockNews.com Downgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after buying an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

