StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.