StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Startek

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

