StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
